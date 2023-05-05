Watchdog group gives out patient safety rakings to Ozarks hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new safety report details local hospital rankings. It’s conducted twice a year by an independent nonprofit organization.

The spring 2023 results are out. Mercy received an “A”. While both Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox South got “C” rakings. Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar earned a “B”.

DeAnna Hedger an administrator at CMH and Ashleigh Goris, an administrator at Mercy, said they are happy with their scores.

“We’ve had a great team that has helped us get to make this achievement,” said Hedger. “So we’re very proud of where we are.”

“It’s a huge testament to the amazing coworkers that we have here at the hospital,” said Goris.

The grades are from an independent nonprofit organization called The Leapfrog Group. It grades 2,600 hospitals twice a year. The Leapfrog Group scores hospitals on their overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

Mercy has improved its grade going from a “C” to a “B” and now an “A”. Citizens Memorial improved its overall grade from a “C” to now a “B”.

Hedger and Mercy Chief Medical Officer, Gregory Ledger, reflect on their scores.

“We want to ensure that that communication is happening because we know that when communication is clear that patient’s outcomes are better,” said Hedger.

“It lets our coworkers, not just our nurses, but our physicians, it really the whole team, know that what they’re doing is making a difference,” said Ledger.

Cox South in Springfield has been at a “C” since the fall of 2021.

CoxHealth would not speak to us today on the latest grade card. Instead, officials sent an email saying this rating comes from a survey they don’t use and that not completing the survey may affect their rating.

Regardless, they say they strive for quality and patient safety.

Citizens Memorial Hospital got high marks in staff interaction, safety, and little surgery problems. But has some issues with infections. However, Hedger said there are always things to improve on.

“We are always wanting to improve our culture here at the hospital is first and foremost patient safety,” said Hedger.

While Mercy received an “A” overall it does still have some low marks in certain areas. Including communications about medication and the responsiveness of hospital staff.

“We’re not going to be satisfied until we truly get to the point of zero harm,” said Ledger. “So this helps motivate us that we know the changes we’re making, are working.”

Representatives both said they appreciate their patient’s concerns and want to be better for the community.

“We want to exceed our customer’s expectations,” said Hedger. “So we want to do the very best we can in every instance.”

“Ensuring that when our patients are here, not only are they receiving safe and excellent care, but they have an excellent experience as well,” said Goris.

