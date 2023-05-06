GALLERY: 11 fallen Missouri law enforcement officers, including a former Laclede County sheriff, honored in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement from around Missouri gathered in Jefferson City Saturday to honor 11 fallen law enforcement officers.

Of the 11 officers, eight died in 2022, one died in 2021, and two were recently confirmed historical line of duty deaths. All were added to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Wall of Honor.

“Law enforcement is a calling that leads men and women to selflessly take on risks to protect the public but, last year, four Missouri police officers were tragically shot and killed simply doing their jobs,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “We grieve all these line-of-duty deaths alongside the officers’ families and their law enforcement comrades, who heroically carry on despite the dangers. We will never forget the sacrifices the fallen have made. Their service to our communities strengthens our appreciation for the heroic work that all our officers do each day.”

Families of these fallen officers were at the ceremony and placed white carnations in a wreath in honor of the fallen.

The following law enforcement officers’ names were added to the memorial wall this year:

William Clark Hayes

End of Watch: Jan. 3, 2022

Rank: Officer

Department: U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Cause: COVID-19

Age: 52

Length of Service: 24 years

On Jan. 3, 2022, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer William Clark Hayes died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty in Springfield.

Jannell L. Visser

End of Watch: Jan. 9, 2022

Rank: Detention Sergeant

Department: Miller County Sheriff’s Office

Cause: COVID-19

Age: 55

Length of Service: 14 years

On Jan. 9, 2022, Miller County Sheriff’s Office Detention Sergeant Janell L. Visser died from complications as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty while serving at the Miller County Adult Detention Center.

Donald Eugene Riff Jr.

End of Watch: Jan. 20, 2022

Rank: Chief

Department: Jefferson College Police Department

Cause: COVID-19

Age: 59

Length of Service: 37 years

On Jan. 20, 2022, Jefferson College Police Department Chief Donald Eugene Riffe Jr. died after an extended hospitalization as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Benjamin Lee Cooper

End of Watch: March 8, 2022

Rank: Corporal

Department: Joplin Police Department

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 46

Length of Service: 19 years

On March 8, 2022, Joplin Police Department Corporal Benjamin Lee Cooper was shot and killed by a gunman when he responded to a disturbance call at a business.

Jake Reed

End of Watch: March 9, 2022

Rank: Officer

Department: Joplin Police Department

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 27

Length of Service: 5 years

On March 9, 2022, Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed died after being mortally wounded by a gunman on March 8 when he responded to a disturbance call at a business

Lane A. Burns

End of Watch: March 17, 2022

Rank: Patrolman

Department: Bonne Terre Police Department

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 30

Length of Service: 5 years

On March 17, 2022, Bonne Terre Police Department Patrolman Lane A. Burns was shot and killed as he responded to a disturbance call at a motel. A gunman exited a hotel room and opened fire on Burns and a fellow officer.

David P. Jones

End of Watch: April 28, 2022

Rank: Corporal

Department: Benton County Sheriff’s Office

Cause: Heart attack

Age: 65

Length of Service: 45 years

On April 28, 2022, Benton County Sheriff’s Office Corporal David P. Jones suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after his shift ended. He had conducted traffic enforcement and responded to an assault call on the day he died. The previous day, he had administered first aid to a person who had been set on fire with gasoline.

Daniel Francisco Vasquez

End of Watch: July 119, 2022

Rank: Officer

Department: North Kansas City Police Department

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 32

Length of Service: 2 years

On July 19, 2022, North Kansas City Police Department Officer Daniel Francisco Vasquez was shot and killed by a motorist after making a traffic stop.

James Dale Holdman Jr.

End of Watch: July 25, 2021

Rank: Special Agent

Department: U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Cause: Gunfire (inadvertent)

Age: 54

Length of Service: 32 years

On July 25, 2021, U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement Special Agent James Dale Holdman Jr. died as the result of an accidental discharge of his service weapon as he prepared to fly from Springfield to Washington, D.C.

Recently Confirmed Historical Line-of-Duty Deaths

Alonzo F. Hertig

End of Watch: Nov. 5, 1923

Rank: Marshal

Department: City of Blue Springs

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 62

On Nov. 5, 1923, City of Blue Springs Marshal Alonzo F. Hertig died after exchanging gunfire with a criminal suspect. Hertig shot and killed the gunman but later died from a gunshot wound he had sustained in the gun battle.

Robert Boone Harris

End of Watch: May 17, 1865

Rank: Sheriff

Department: Laclede County Sheriff’s Office

Cause: Asphyxiation

Age: 31

Length of Service: 4 years

On May 17, 1865, after the surrender of the Confederate Army in the Civil War, Laclede County Sheriff Robert Boone Harris was hanged by a band of Confederate guerillas traveling through Laclede County that also attacked and killed other supporters of the Union. Sheriff Harris was a Union Army veteran.

