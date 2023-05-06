Hundreds participate in annual Girls on the Run 5k celebration

2023 Girls on the Run 5k
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Women of all ages were on the run Saturday at Missouri State University.

The program, Girls on the Run held its annual 5k celebration. It’s a way for the program to wrap up the season. Teams compete in a 5k together, and every person that participates gets a commemorative medal to celebrate their achievements.

“The running is what attracted me. I fell in love with the program though because of the message and the mission and that I wanted to prepare young girls to hopefully grow up and feel better about themselves than I did as an adult. It’s been a journey for me, and it’s changed my life,” said Executive Director of Girls on the Run Trish McAdams.

Girls on the Run focuses on teaching critical life skills, inspiring girls to strengthen their confidence, and building connections in team settings.

