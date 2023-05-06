Least of These event showcases different resources available to families through the non-profit

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A local non-profit held a big event Saturday morning to showcase different resources available to families.

Least of These, a food pantry in Christian County, held its May Day. There was food, games, and information for anyone who showed up.

One organization at the event, the Christian County Lions Club, held eye screenings for children.

“Our goal is to catch any child while it could be prevented. Something that could be fixed. But if it needs fixing, we’re also here to help with that,” said Virginia Pojar, Christian County Lions Club Treasurer.

These screenings can show parents the general eye health of the child, different conditions that may be developing, and other symptoms that may need to be checked by an optometrist.

But the Lions Club wants to make it very clear that they are not doctors, and only make recommendations.

Least of These is also organizing a food drive in Christian County planned for next weekend.

During the Stamp Out Hunger campaign, you can place your non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13, and your postal carrier will handle the rest. All food donated in Christian County will help feed hungry local families receiving food assistance from Least Of These.

