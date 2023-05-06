Least of These event showcases different resources available to families through the non-profit

Least of These event
Least of These event(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A local non-profit held a big event Saturday morning to showcase different resources available to families.

Least of These, a food pantry in Christian County, held its May Day. There was food, games, and information for anyone who showed up.

One organization at the event, the Christian County Lions Club, held eye screenings for children.

“Our goal is to catch any child while it could be prevented. Something that could be fixed. But if it needs fixing, we’re also here to help with that,” said Virginia Pojar, Christian County Lions Club Treasurer.

These screenings can show parents the general eye health of the child, different conditions that may be developing, and other symptoms that may need to be checked by an optometrist.

But the Lions Club wants to make it very clear that they are not doctors, and only make recommendations.

Least of These is also organizing a food drive in Christian County planned for next weekend.

During the Stamp Out Hunger campaign, you can place your non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13, and your postal carrier will handle the rest. All food donated in Christian County will help feed hungry local families receiving food assistance from Least Of These.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Police identify a second man wanted in deadly shooting in Springfield in mid-April
Chances for storms each day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer-like pattern setting up
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Police arrest 2 wanted in connection to Springfield homicide investigation

Latest News

2023 Girls on the Run 5k
Hundreds participate in annual Girls on the Run 5k celebration
ArtsFest returns to downtown Springfield.
Over 100 artists gather for Springfield’s annual ArtsFest
Missouri Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial. Courtesy: Missouri Department of Public Safety
GALLERY: 11 fallen Missouri law enforcement officers, including a former Laclede County sheriff, honored in Jefferson City
Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car