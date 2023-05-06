Missouri Beef Days kicks off in Bolivar

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people went to Bolivar for the start of Missouri Beef Days.

Missouri Beef Days is a week-long festival raising awareness of the beef industry and celebrating the area’s importance to it.

The event runs from May 6 through May 13. On Saturday, there was a beef cook-off, cornhole tournament, livestock show, and a boots & bling banquet.

You can learn more about other Missouri Beef Day events for the rest of the week.

