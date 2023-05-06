Motorcycle crash kills a man in Ozark County, Mo.

ROCKBRIDGE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Charles Cornelison, 52, of El Reno, Oklahoma was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

According to the patrol, Cornelison was thrown from his motorcycle after it ran off County Road 142 and overturned just after 7:30 p.m. The crash happened on private property.

This is Troop G’s 10th fatality crash in 2023.

