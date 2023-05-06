Over 100 artists gather for Springfield’s annual ArtsFest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the largest arts festivals in southwest Missouri is going on this weekend right on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.

The 43rd annual ArtsFest is going on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

There’s fun for the whole family, with over 100 vendors, live music and dancing, food, activities, and more according to Sarah Abele, programming director for the Springfield Regional Arts Council.

“So ArtsFest is all about the best the arts have to offer in Springfield,” said Abele. “We’ve got local artists, we’ve got nationally recognized artists. We’ve got four stages completely chocked full of all different genres of music, and we’ve got free tie-dye activities and other family-oriented stuff for kids.”

ArtsFest is not only about fun and activities, it’s also a great chance for the Springfield community to get involved in the arts.

“ArtsFest is great for building community and getting connected to your local arts community,” said Abele. “Anybody that you meet here will have some sort of fantastic story to tell you about what you can do here in Springfield and enjoy all the magic that’s being created by local artists.”

Abele also says ArtsFest is a great way for local artists to promote their art and encourages people to come out and enjoy the festivities.

“You should support local art, one because it’s a huge economic driver. We dump money back into the economy like nobody else,” said Abele. “Also, just because these people are here creating magic things where they live and where you live.”

ArtsFest runs through Sunday. It costs $5 to get in, you can buy tickets at the door, or online here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.