Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night at the intersection of Kimbrough Avenue and Battlefield Road.

According to a news release, 23-year-old Benjamin Turner of Springfield, was heading west on Battlefield from National Avenue on his motorcycle. By the time Turner got to the area of a Kum & Go gas station, a white Toyota Tundra pulled out in front of Turner heading east.

According to SPD, Turner swerved to the left to avoid hitting the Tundra and ran into a concrete median. Turner then hit a Toyota 4Runner driven by a woman from Kissee Mills, Missouri.

Turner was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police did say he was wearing a helmet during the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Springfield Police Department.

This crash marks the 14th fatal crash in Springfield in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.