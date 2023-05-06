Springfield police investigating fatal crash between a car and a motorcycle

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Kimbrough Avenue and Battlefield Road.

According to Springfield police officers on scene, around 9:35 p.m. a car left a nearby parking lot while some motorcycles were heading west on Battlefield and swerved to avoid hitting the car.

Police say a motorcycle slid into oncoming traffic. That motorcyclist has died.

The driver of the SUV who hit the motorcycle is fine and is cooperating with police. Police say the car that caused the motorcycles to swerve is not at the scene.

