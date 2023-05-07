10-year-old girl from the Ozarks receives massive check for her efforts to raise funds for veterans

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local 10-year-old who’s doing a lot of work to help veterans, got a big boost Sunday.

For almost six years 10-year-old Serenity Henness has been running all sorts of fundraisers to raise money for various veteran organizations through her organization, Serenity Honors.

Recently, she raised more than $120,000 to bring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial “The Wall That Heals” to the area.

“I started out giving normal bracelets, then it just kind of evolved into me having my own charity,” said Serenity.

To show her appreciation, Debra Faria, a volunteer with Warrior Watch Riders gave Serenity a check worth $10,000. The presentation was held at American Legion Post 637 in Kimberling City.

“This donation will help her raise more for what her little missions are and, we need more kids like her,” said Faria.

There’s no set purpose for the donation, just that Serenity puts it to use helping veterans.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

