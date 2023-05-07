Arkansas hospital announces “most ambitious clinic expansion”

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - An Arkansas hospital announced what they describe as “its most ambitious clinic expansion.”

Arkansas Children’s in Little Rock announced its plans to expand to provide unprecedented child health in Arkansas.

According to KATV, the hospital’s primary focus will be delivering better access, exceptional outcomes, and improved on-campus experiences.

Arkansas Children’s President and CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE says with these expansions, the hospital will be able to bring in more employees.

“This plan includes recruiting more than 100 new providers and 400 new team members, adding new programs, and building and modernizing facilities,” Doderer said.

When Doderer unveiled the project, team members like Lea Woodrow, a 45-year-veteran nurse, couldn’t contain their excitement.

“It’s hard to put into words how excited I am that we are moving in this direction. It will be such a difference maker,” Woodrow said.

The expansion will cost nearly $ 318 million for the Little Rock location and the Northwest location in Springdale.

The expansion will be over the next eight years, with more detailed schematics revealed during the fall of 2023.

For more on this story, visit KATV.com.

