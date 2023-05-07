A’s beat Royals, win back-to-back for 1st time

Oakland Athletics' Kevin Smith (4) scores off a Ryan Noda triple as Kansas City Royals catcher...
Oakland Athletics' Kevin Smith (4) scores off a Ryan Noda triple as Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin, left, waits for the throw during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics won consecutive games for the first time this season as Ryan Noda had a triple and double, reaching base four times in a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

Noda was 5 for 7 with three doubles, a triple, four runs and four RBIs in the first two games of the series between teams tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 8-26.

“He’s swinging the bat,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “He’s learned early in the season that when you’re as patient as he’s been coming through the minor leagues, these big-league guys will attack you. He’s been a little more aggressive in the zone and that’s created some results.”

Noda is just trying to keep an even keel.

“My job is to get on base any way I can,” he said. “The last two days I’ve been doing a pretty good job of it. I’m just sticking to my approach and grinding it out. I’ve been getting good pitches and not missing them.”

Ken Waldichuk (1-2) allowed four runs, six hits and six walks in five innings with six strikeouts. His 115 pitches were the most he’s thrown in his major-league career.

“I really wanted to get through five and help out the bullpen a little bit,” Waldichuk said. “I’m really happy that Kots let me stay out there.

“I was battling a lot with my command. Once I walked (Michael Massey leading off the fifth), I knew it was go time.”

Zach Jackson retired Bobby Witt Jr. on a game-ending groundout with two on for his first save this season.

Brady Singer (2-4) gave up five runs and six hits in four innings.

Kansas City honored Lorenzo Cain in a pregame ceremony. A member of the 2015 World Series champions, Cain signed a one-day contract to retire with the Royals. The team drew 29,549, its highest home crowd since opening day.

The Royals had seven baserunners in the last three innings but didn’t score.

“To leave that many guys stranded you have to have some good at-bats, too, to put them on base,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “We put a lot of good at-bats together so there is a flip side to everything.”

Maikel Garcia hit a two-out RBI double in the first, but Esteury Ruiz’s two-run single in the second and JJ Bleday’s homer in the third built a 3-1 lead. Ryan Noda hit an RBI triple in the fourth and scored on Brent Rooker’s double.

It marked the first series win of season for the Athletics after losing their first 10 series.

“For this club, we know where we’re at,” Kotsay said. “We know the hole we dug ourselves. Our focus is on winning each day. I don’t think the weight of not winning a series was impactful. But it definitely does feel good to get our first series win.”

Freddy Fermin’s solo homer and Witt’s two-run drive, a 434-foot drive for his sixth homer this season, cut the deficit to one run in the bottom half.

UP NEXT

RHP Mason Miller (0-1, 3.52 ERA) starts Sunday for Oakland and LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-4, 7.40 ERA) for the Royals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash kills a man in Ozark County, Mo.
Many areas remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and stormy week ahead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a...
Cards’ skid at 8 as Wainwright returns, Tigers win 6-5 in 10
O-Zone: Ash Grove 15, Ava 0
O-Zone: Ava vs. Ash Grove
William Goodge
The Ozarks: The halfway point for an Englishman’s trek across America
Shannon joined the Cardinals radio broadcast booth in 1972, after playing nine seasons with the...
Funeral arrangements for Mike Shannon made in the Heartland