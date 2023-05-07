Fallen firefighters from the Ozarks honored at national memorial in Maryland

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend began Saturday night to honor 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

The weekend began Saturday night with a candlelight service and on Sunday a memorial service was held. Of those honored, four of them were from the Ozarks.

Dustin Wayne Brandhorst from the Ebenezer Fire Protection District. Brandhorst died in March 2022 while on his way to a structure fire in Fair Grove. Investigators say he drove off the side of the roadway and overturned, leaving him trapped inside the vehicle.

Rickey Lee Hobbs from Tri-County Fire and Waynesville Rural Fire. Hobbs served as the Waynesville Fire Protection Battalion Chief when he died in September 2021. From working at the Richland Police Department to working at Tri-County Fire Protection and Waynesville Fire Protection District, Chief Hobbs was a big part of the community.

Donald “Mark” Kisner from the Hurley Fire Protection District died in 2022 after a battle with COVID-19. Kisner served as Chief of the Hurley Fire Protection District. He had been with the fire district since 1979. In 1967, Chief Kisner joined the Army where he became a radar operator, serving a tour in Vietnam and receiving several medals. He was honorably discharged on October 20, 1969.

Gregory James Thompson from the Lakeview Heights Fire Protection District died in 2022 from a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Thompson joined the fire district in 2018. According to an online obituary, he enjoyed the companionship with the firehouse crews, the challenges of being a fireman and first responder, and helping to make a difference in his small community.

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a part of the national memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

