GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms rolled through northern Missouri on Saturday night and left damage in multiple counties.

A church in Trenton was severely damaged as well. Photos from Saturday are below:

A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Amanda Jenkins)

A funnel cloud from a storm in northern Missouri Saturday night. (Amanda Jenkins)

Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Missouri, suffered damage to its roof on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Courtesy Wendi Lee Finkey)

Wesley United Methodist Church was damaged in the storm (Grundy Co Emergency Management)

Damage to the Wesley United Methodist Church was extensive following storms in northern Missouri on Saturday night. (KCTV5/Mark Poulose)

