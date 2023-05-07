Missing, endangered woman in Texas County, Mo.

Elsie Carmack
Elsie Carmack(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Texas County woman.

87 year old Elsie Carmack was last seen Saturday at her home along Highway KK in Hortshorn, Mo.

Carmack is 5′2″ tall, weighs 92 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a button up style shirt and blue jeans.

Carmack has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

If you see Carmack or have any information about where she may be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (417) 967-5309.

