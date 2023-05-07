Police: 4 shot, 2 killed in overnight fatal shooting in north St. Louis

SLMPD says this shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2100 block of Branch Street.(Kmov)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are reporting a shooting that resulted in two people’s deaths and two others being injured. This follows a fatal shooting that also resulted in two deaths Friday night on Cherokee Street.

SLMPD says this shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2100 block of Branch Street. Two female victims were pronounced dead on scene and two other victims were taken to the hospital. The Homicide Division has been requested.

News4 will update this story once more information has been released.

