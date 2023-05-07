The Prehistoric Indian Artifact Show in Springfield, Mo. showcased collections from around the U.S.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Prehistoric Indian Artifact Show showcased artifacts from collectors at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

This is the city’s 17th year inviting collectors to display their assortments. More than 200 collectors traveled across the country to display or sell their artifacts, including prehistoric tools, knives, and arrows for survival. 

Visitors even brought their artifacts for identification, appraisal, and to sell or trade.

