Public Health director gives new focus for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced changes following the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. The World Health Organization declared an end to the emergency.

”I feel like we have come out of this, and we have come out of it stronger,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department director Katie Towns.

Towns said it’s time to focus on different issues.

“Move forward into different aspects of reaching the community with the most pressing needs that we see now,” said Towns.

Towns said those issues include child care, hunger, mental health, and sexually transmitted infections. The last is a glaring issue.

“Launched, unfortunately, in the wrong direction, throughout the pandemic,” said Towns. “So we have an increased attention to our efforts to curb that.”

She said they never stopped their effort. Now they will have more resources to tackle them. Towns said as of May 12, the health department will stop its testing for COVID-19, outreach events, and some of its COVID-19 online systems.

“Internally, I think it’s more of a resource management shift,” said Towns.

Towns said the department soon wouldn’t have resources such as FEMA reimbursement, and its federal grant funding from the American Rescue Plan is starting to dwindle.

She said the health department wouldn’t let go of any additional staff it added during the pandemic and is proud of how everyone there fought the virus.

“We didn’t make everything the way that we hoped we would have, but we did the best we could with the tools that we have,” said Towns.

She said everyone in the health department is ready to move forward and is happy with their COVID-19 response.

“I’m really proud of our community for the way that we collectively stood together and weathered the storm,” said Towns.

Towns said the department would give out vaccines for free until supplies ran out. If you need anything COVID-19-related, pharmacies and hospitals in the area will have everything you need.

