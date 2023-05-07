Trenton church damaged in Saturday evening storms

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A church in Trenton, Missouri, was severely damaged Saturday evening after storms ripped through the northern part of Missouri.

Grundy County Emergency Management told KCTV5 that Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton suffered damage to its roof while in the downtown area windows were blown out of several buildings.

Multiple viewers provided KCTV5 with photos of the damage.

Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Missouri, suffered damage to its roof on Saturday,...
Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Missouri, suffered damage to its roof on Saturday, May 6, 2023.(Courtesy Wendi Lee Finkey)

The church will not be holding a Sunday church service. According to the church’s website, typically, the church holds Sunday service at 10:15 a.m.

BREAKING

WATCH: KCTV reporter Mark Poulose is live in Grundy County after storms damaged Trenton, MO Saturday.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Saturday, May 6, 2023
MORE KCTV STORM COVERAGE: Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash kills a man in Ozark County, Mo.
Many areas remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and stormy week ahead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Latest News

Two men die in separate fatal crashes in Madison County, Arkansas over the weekend.
Two Arkansas men die in separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend
Two Arkansas men die in separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend
Two Arkansas men die in separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend
ArtsFest returns to downtown Springfield.
Over 100 artists gather for Springfield’s annual ArtsFest
Over 100 artists gather for Springfield’s annual ArtsFest
Oakland Athletics' Kevin Smith (4) scores off a Ryan Noda triple as Kansas City Royals catcher...
A’s beat Royals, win back-to-back for 1st time