Trenton church damaged in Saturday evening storms

TRENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A church in Trenton, Missouri, was severely damaged Saturday evening after storms ripped through the northern part of Missouri.

Grundy County Emergency Management told KCTV5 that Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton suffered damage to its roof while in the downtown area windows were blown out of several buildings.

Multiple viewers provided KCTV5 with photos of the damage.

Wesley United Methodist Church in Trenton, Missouri, suffered damage to its roof on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Courtesy Wendi Lee Finkey)

The church will not be holding a Sunday church service. According to the church’s website, typically, the church holds Sunday service at 10:15 a.m.

BREAKING WATCH: KCTV reporter Mark Poulose is live in Grundy County after storms damaged Trenton, MO Saturday. Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Saturday, May 6, 2023

MORE KCTV STORM COVERAGE: Severe storms wreak havoc in Missouri Saturday night

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.