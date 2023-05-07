Two Arkansas men die in separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Two Arkansas men have died after two separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend.

The first happened Friday night around 9 p.m.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, 49-year-old Jason Miller of Elkins, Arkansas was driving on Madison County Road 5340 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. That caused his 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 to overturn and come to a rest on its top.

The second crash happened Saturday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, 52-year-old Charles Lucous was driving his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Highway 23 near Madison County Road 1350.

Lucous failed to negotiate a curve on the right side of the road and lost control before traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. Lucous and a female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman was taken to a Springfield hospital.

