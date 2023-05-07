Two Arkansas men die in separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - Two Arkansas men have died after two separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend.

The first happened Friday night around 9 p.m.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, 49-year-old Jason Miller of Elkins, Arkansas was driving on Madison County Road 5340 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. That caused his 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 to overturn and come to a rest on its top.

The second crash happened Saturday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, 52-year-old Charles Lucous was driving his 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle on State Highway 23 near Madison County Road 1350.

Lucous failed to negotiate a curve on the right side of the road and lost control before traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. Lucous and a female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman was taken to a Springfield hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash kills a man in Ozark County, Mo.
Many areas remain dry
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and stormy week ahead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey

Latest News

Two Arkansas men die in separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend
Two Arkansas men die in separate crashes in Madison County over the weekend
ArtsFest returns to downtown Springfield.
Over 100 artists gather for Springfield’s annual ArtsFest
Over 100 artists gather for Springfield’s annual ArtsFest
Oakland Athletics' Kevin Smith (4) scores off a Ryan Noda triple as Kansas City Royals catcher...
A’s beat Royals, win back-to-back for 1st time