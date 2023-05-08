Boys & Girls Club of Springfield planning new teen center with American Rescue Plan Act funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, Springfield City Council will review a bill that would reallocate funds to a third party to help with the usage of American Rescue Plan Act funds that were given out by the city.

This bill would ensure that organizations are using the funds they were gifted.

One of those non-profits that received funding is the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield. They received $2 million from the city, all to help teenagers out in the area.

They’re planning to build a new teen center, meant specifically for teenagers 13-18 years old, according to Blake Larsen, Director of Teen Services for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield.

“We are building a unit specifically for our teen members,” said Larsen. “That will be located on Catalpa Street near Parkview High School and Fassnight Park.”

The center will offer many services to teenagers, such as college visits, career planning, and life skills.

“We are going to be doing life skills education, that’s cooking, cleaning,” said Larsen. “We have a unit right now that offers a drivers’ ed program, in addition to workforce readiness.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield believes this location is necessary to give teenagers a place to be without having to take space away from the younger members in the program.

“Having something that we can specifically work with and focus on teens, build those connections with other teen peers, teen staff, and a place where we’re not weighted down by younger members or in the way of younger members,” said Larsen.

The new center will cost $12 million dollars, part of which will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds from both the city and Greene County.

Larsen says he expects the center to be done in August of 2024.

