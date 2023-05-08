Busy Springfield intersection to close for traffic improvement project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting from May 15 through June 9, the intersection of Mount Vernon Street and Broadway Avenue in Springfield will be closed for traffic improvements.

Neighbors in that area told KY3 in March that cars often speed down that road and buildings near the corner of the intersection make it hard to see oncoming traffic.

City crews will be installing an extension of the curb line into the roadway, creating “bulb outs” intended to narrow the road, slow traffic, improve sight distance and improve pedestrian safety. Sidewalk improvements will also be made to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

According to a news release from the city, the project is estimated to cost $93,000 funded primarily by Zone 3 Minor Neighborhood Improvement Program funds through the ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax combined with 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax Turning Lane and Safety Improvements Program funds.

Drivers in that area are encouraged to use the posted detour via New Avenue, State Street and Missouri Avenue.

