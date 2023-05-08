Busy Springfield intersection to close for traffic improvement project

Broadway and Mt Vernon
Broadway and Mt Vernon(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting from May 15 through June 9, the intersection of Mount Vernon Street and Broadway Avenue in Springfield will be closed for traffic improvements.

Neighbors in that area told KY3 in March that cars often speed down that road and buildings near the corner of the intersection make it hard to see oncoming traffic.

City crews will be installing an extension of the curb line into the roadway, creating “bulb outs” intended to narrow the road, slow traffic, improve sight distance and improve pedestrian safety. Sidewalk improvements will also be made to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

According to a news release from the city, the project is estimated to cost $93,000 funded primarily by Zone 3 Minor Neighborhood Improvement Program funds through the ¼-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax combined with 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax Turning Lane and Safety Improvements Program funds.

Drivers in that area are encouraged to use the posted detour via New Avenue, State Street and Missouri Avenue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind and hail threats with storms late this afternoon & this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Elsie Carmack
UPDATE: Missing, endangered woman in Texas County, Mo. found SAFE
Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Serenity Honors check presentation
10-year-old girl from the Ozarks receives massive check for her efforts to raise funds for veterans
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri

Latest News

Wind and hail threats with storms late this afternoon & this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
The Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers pass tax breaks for seniors
As temperatures soar and the scorching summer days arrive, more people are reaching out for...
Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering free blood pressure screenings
As temperatures soar and the scorching summer days arrive, an increasing number of people are...
Springfield HVAC professionals provide advice to beat the heat, keep your home comfortable
Springfield HVAC professionals provide advice to beat the heat, keep your home comfortable