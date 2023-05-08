FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Day for severe weather chances Monday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. After a warm Sunday afternoon with some isolated showers and thunderstorms, our primary focus looking ahead will be our First Alert Weather Day for Monday. A level two risk of severe weather covers the Ozarks from US 65 to the east for Monday. Not only could we see some strong to severe storms Monday morning, additional storms with a severe threat will also be possible late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Two rounds of storms on Monday with a severe threat has prompted a First Alert Weather Day for much of the Ozarks. (KY3)

We will be watching thunderstorms across Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa closely through the overnight hours. Those storms are firing up along a stationary front that will edge closer to the Ozarks as we head into Monday. Plus, that front, and waves of upper-level energy, will stick around to keep us active through the course of the week.

Surface front sticking around to keep us active this week (KY3)

After a dry evening, partly cloudy skies will start to build in overnight. It won’t be until 3:00 or 4:00 o’clock Monday morning that clusters of storms could start clipping the northeastern Ozarks. As they come through, they could still contain a wind threat with some moderate to heavy pockets of rain. By 9:00 or 10:00 o’clock Monday morning, those storms should be out of the area with some dry time to take us through the middle of the day.

Storm chances for the northeastern Ozarks as early as 4 a.m. Monday (KY3)

Wet commute for northeastern Ozarks Monday (KY3)

Calming down late Monday morning (KY3)

With that surface front edging closer to the Ozarks tomorrow and potential outflow boundaries from the morning storms in the area, that will work together with the warm and humid air to trigger scattered thunderstorms very late Monday afternoon through Monday evening. These storms will gradually work from north to South across the Ozarks and start to diminish in coverage as we go into early Tuesday morning.

Late afternoon & early evening storms likely Monday (KY3)

Monday evening storms still possible (KY3)

Storms holding on through Monday night (KY3)

In general, the main threats to expect with the storms on Monday will be some high wind gusts and some large hail. I’m keeping the wind, hail and lightning threat at a moderate level while the flooding threat and tornado threat should stay quite low.

Wind & hail are main threats with Monday's storms (KY3)

For Monday’s rain, the totals could vary across the Ozarks. On the low end, the amounts could range between a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch. Those that see more rainfall could see totals over an inch before we calm down a bit by Tuesday morning.

Monday's rain totals could vary across the Ozarks (KY3)

Tuesday should be dry during the morning hours before additional t-storms could develop during the afternoon. Confidence is still low about the expected coverage and where the best storm chances will be. Nonetheless, we’ll watch the skies once again for Tuesday.

Watching additional scattered storm chances Tuesday (KY3)

The upper-levels stay active with energy resulting in isolated t-storms on Wednesday. An upper-level low close to the Ozarks Thursday will bring us mostly cloudy skies and more numerous chances for rain and t-storms. After Thursday, next weekend will have daily scattered t-storm chances with dry time to take advantage of.

Isolated t-storms under partly sunny skies Wednesday (KY3)

Clouds & rain prominent for Thursday (KY3)

As far as temperatures go, Monday will be like what we saw today. After morning lows in the upper 60s, highs will push back into the middle 80s across the Ozarks.

Very mild once again for Monday morning (KY3)

Middle 80s for most once again Monday (KY3)

After morning lows in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday morning, we’ll trend just a touch cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s Tuesday.

Lower to middle 80s Tuesday (KY3)

The rest of the week will have high temperatures staying above normal. Most days will have highs in the 80s this week except for upper 70s for Thursday and next Sunday.

Temperatures staying above normal this week (KY3)

The mornings will stay quite mild this week with those numbers only dropping back into the 60s.

