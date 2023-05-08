FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible late today and tonight

Good Monday afternoon, everyone. As advertised, a morning round of showers and thunderstorms passed through the northeastern parts of the Ozarks. Fortunately, it did not pack a big punch as it passed on through. However, our First Alert Weather Day is still in place for later this afternoon and into this evening. Much of the area is under a level two risk for severe weather with those thunderstorms capable of wind and hail threat.

First Alert Day for severe storm chances late today & this evening (KY3)

In terms of the overall threats, we are still going to keep the wind, hail and lightning threats at a moderate level. Since the expected storms should not stay in one spot for too long, we’ll keep the flooding threat low. With wind shear looking relatively weak, that will also help to keep the tornado threat on the low side.

Wind and hail threats with storms late this afternoon & this evening (KY3)

After seeing only isolated showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, our stationary front has warped into the Show Me State. With this front set to pass through the region tonight and work together with waves of energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere, this will set the stage for thunderstorm development later today.

Frontal system slowly coming in (KY3)

While Futurecast shows us staying dry under partly to mostly sunny skies to start the afternoon out, the approaching front could allow scattered thunderstorms to start developing between 3:00 o’clock and 5:00 o’clock this evening. The initial storms that will develop could pose a large hail threat with some hailstones potentially larger than golf balls. It’s something that we’ll watch closely as we head into the evening.

Quiet until about 3 this afternoon (KY3)

Storms develop quickly between 3 and 6 p.m. (KY3)

As the front continues to work to the south, the thunderstorm chances will also progress southward across the Ozarks through the evening. The severe threat should still be in progress through the evening with the storms mainly capable of a high wind threat and some potentially large hail. Heading into the overnight, the severe threat should be greatly diminished. However, it would not be surprising if we still have some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to start Tuesday morning out.

Strong to severe storms continue into this evening (KY3)

Some Tuesday morning showers & storms possible (KY3)

With the incoming front planning to park itself across northern Arkansas and back into southeastern Kansas, this will focus any thunderstorm chances during the daytime from Springfield and points to the southwest. While Tuesday’s severe threat should stay west of the region, we’ll still watch for some strong thunderstorms during the day.

Storm chances from Springfield southwest Tuesday (KY3)

The pattern stays unsettled as we go through the rest of this week. After some isolated storms Wednesday, a developing upper-level low coming out of Texas will pass over the Ozarks on Thursday. That system will leave us with mostly cloudy skies and more widespread rain chances for the day.

Isolated storm chances Wednesday (KY3)

Clouds & widespread rain chances Thursday (KY3)

After that system clears out, the big upper-level low to our northwest will start to buckle down. Even with that and an upper-level ridge trying to build in, we will stay warm and humid with continued chances for daily thunderstorms into this weekend.

Warm and unsettled into the coming weekend (KY3)

On the positive side, this setup still wants to bring some much needed rainfall to the Ozarks. By early next week, rain amounts could range between half an inch and 2 inches across the area.

Accumulating rain still on the table this week (KY3)

In the meantime, temperatures will stay warm today. Highs this afternoon will push into the middle to upper 80s across the Ozarks before any storms can develop. Tonight, low temperatures should drop back into the middle 60s.

Warm and humid this afternoon (KY3)

Mild for Tuesday morning (KY3)

Even with the front passing through much of the Ozarks, we will see just a slight cool down for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

A touch cooler, but still warm, Tuesday (KY3)

Even with daily rain chances through the rest of the week and even with more clouds by Thursday, high temperatures will stay above normal across the area.

Staying above normal into the weekend (KY3)

While Thursday and next Sunday could be the exception with highs in the middle to upper 70s, plan on highs staying mainly in the 80s this week.

