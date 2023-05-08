Kansas City announces official new aquarium opening date

Artist rendering of the aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.
Artist rendering of the aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.(Kansas City Zoo)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on!

The Kansas City Zoo announced Monday afternoon that the opening date for the new aquarium will be Sept. 1, 2023.

The facility will house a 650,000-gallon aquarium, featuring six zones with 34 exhibits telling how ocean currents connect animals across the globe.

Zoo officials and other dignitaries will hold a naming celebration for the aquarium on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

ALSO READ: Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Elsie Carmack
UPDATE: Missing, endangered woman in Texas County, Mo. found SAFE
Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Serenity Honors check presentation
10-year-old girl from the Ozarks receives massive check for her efforts to raise funds for veterans
Livestock die at Bolivar salebarn.
Animals die at Bolivar, Mo., sale barn from the intense heat

Latest News

What's the difference between Emergency Room treatment and Urgent Care? What you need to know...
Should I go to Urgent Care or Emergency Room? What you need to know
Severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Springfield Police Department report rise in assault case.
Springfield Police give tips amidst dramatic increase in assault investigations
DEA
St. Louis DEA announces 72 arrests, 1.3 million fentanyl pills seized in year-long operation targeting drug cartel networks
How to decide where to receive care with an uptick of urgent cares and clinics in Springfield