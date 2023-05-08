Mercy begins work on historic Frisco building in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy hosted its “first hammer swing” ceremony to celebrate the start of an important renovation.

Mercy is renovating the historic Frisco building into a medical facility. Doctors will offer primary care, eye care, pediatrics, occupational medicine, and therapy.

Mercy staff says the changes will offer better care access to the community.

”We have felt over the last 15 to 20 years that we needed to have a true presence in the east and the northeast part of Springfield,” said Jeff Tucker of Mercy. “And this opportunity within this historic Frisco building is giving us that dream and is allowing that dream to come true for Mercy.”

The renovated Frisco building will open next spring.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind and hail threats with storms late this afternoon & this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Elsie Carmack
UPDATE: Missing, endangered woman in Texas County, Mo. found SAFE
Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Serenity Honors check presentation
10-year-old girl from the Ozarks receives massive check for her efforts to raise funds for veterans
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri

Latest News

Wind and hail threats with storms late this afternoon & this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
The Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers pass tax breaks for seniors
As temperatures soar and the scorching summer days arrive, more people are reaching out for...
Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering free blood pressure screenings
As temperatures soar and the scorching summer days arrive, an increasing number of people are...
Springfield HVAC professionals provide advice to beat the heat, keep your home comfortable
Springfield HVAC professionals provide advice to beat the heat, keep your home comfortable