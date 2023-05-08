Mercy begins work on historic Frisco building in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy hosted its “first hammer swing” ceremony to celebrate the start of an important renovation.

Mercy is renovating the historic Frisco building into a medical facility. Doctors will offer primary care, eye care, pediatrics, occupational medicine, and therapy.

Mercy staff says the changes will offer better care access to the community.

”We have felt over the last 15 to 20 years that we needed to have a true presence in the east and the northeast part of Springfield,” said Jeff Tucker of Mercy. “And this opportunity within this historic Frisco building is giving us that dream and is allowing that dream to come true for Mercy.”

The renovated Frisco building will open next spring.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.