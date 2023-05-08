Missouri lawmakers pass tax breaks for seniors

Missouri’s senior homeowners would be spared from rate hikes on property taxes under a bill headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk
FILE - Members of the Missouri House debate legislation on March 21, 2023, at the state Capitol...
FILE - Members of the Missouri House debate legislation on March 21, 2023, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. State lawmakers on Thursday, March 30, 2023, voted along mostly party lines in favor of a proposed $45 billion state budget blocking funding for diversity, equity and inclusion. The restrictions also would apply to public colleges and universities. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s senior homeowners would be spared from rate hikes on property taxes under a bill passed by state lawmakers Monday.

If signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, it would be up to counties to approve the property tax breaks. The freeze on property tax rates would only apply to the primary residences of people age 65 and older.

“Our seniors need that safety to know that when they're paying into that system they should be able to get it on the back end and enjoy a secure retirement," Republican House Speaker Dean Plocher said in a rare speech on the floor.

The legislation also would end state taxes on Social Security benefits beginning in 2024. Currently, Missouri residents only pay taxes on Social Security if they make more than $85,000 a year or, if married, they make $100,000 a year or more. Lawmakers extended the tax break to all seniors.

“It helps some of our seniors who need that help, and it helps all of the rest of them who don’t need this at all,” Democratic Rep. Deb Lavender said.

The measure received widespread bipartisan support and passed the House 154-2, although Lavender raised concerns about the bill’s $319-million-a-year price tag in potential lost revenue.

Most Read

Wind and hail threats with storms late this afternoon & this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Elsie Carmack
UPDATE: Missing, endangered woman in Texas County, Mo. found SAFE
Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Serenity Honors check presentation
10-year-old girl from the Ozarks receives massive check for her efforts to raise funds for veterans
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri

Latest News

The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on...
Cardinals play the Cubs after Goldschmidt’s 3-home run game
Signed as Yadier Molina’s replacement, Willson Contreras won’t be spending much time behind the...
Cardinals to use Contreras as primary DH for next few weeks
Missouri state Sen. Elaine Gannon speaks to reporters Friday, May 5, 2023, at her Capitol...
Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri
FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed...
Attorney wants court records sealed in Ralph Yarl shooting