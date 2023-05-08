Officer helps Taylor Swift fans with flat tire so they could make concert

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans...
According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans fix their flat tire on the side of the road.(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (Gray News) – A police officer in Tennessee helped two Taylor Swift fans on their way to the big concert in Nashville on Friday evening.

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, Officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans fix their flat tire on the side of the road.

“Headed to the Taylor Swift concert and get a flat? No problem!” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The fans were headed to Swift’s Eras Tour show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, about 20 miles west of Mount Juliet.

Friday night’s show was the first of three sold-out, back-to-back concerts at Nissan Stadium. The final show on Sunday night saw thunderstorm delays that forced fans to wait under cover for more than three hours.

Swift hit the stage around 10 p.m. to perform her more than three-hour set, ending just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Swift is heading to Philadelphia on the next stop of the Eras Tour, playing sold-out stadium shows at Lincoln Financial Field three nights in a row this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind and hail threats with storms late this afternoon & this evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible late today and tonight
Elsie Carmack
UPDATE: Missing, endangered woman in Texas County, Mo. found SAFE
Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Serenity Honors check presentation
10-year-old girl from the Ozarks receives massive check for her efforts to raise funds for veterans
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri

Latest News

Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
As temperatures soar and the scorching summer days arrive, an increasing number of people are...
Springfield HVAC professionals provide advice to beat the heat, keep your home comfortable
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches workouts during the NFL football team's rookie...
Chiefs rookies get started trying to live up to expectations
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate