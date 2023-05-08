Queen of Clean: Cleaning of bath mats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Remember to clean your bath mats, too.

About this Tip: The best way to clean and deodorize bath mats and prevent mold.

How to:

1. Bath mats are one of the most overlooked items in the bathroom. You get out of the shower and stand on it, dripping water and removing dirt from your feet that didn’t come off in the shower.

2. It stays wet, sometimes until the next use, and all kinds of bacteria begins to breed, including mold and mildew.

3. Bath mats must be washed at least once a week. Do not wash with towels or bedding or any other laundry

4. Wash in the hottest possible water (check the care label for directions). Use your regular detergent.

5. I add 20 drops of Tea Tree Oil either to the wash or in a pint of water poured into the fabric softener holder. Tea Tree Oil is anti-microbial and anti-bacterial. It will protect the mat from mold, mildew, and bacteria.

6. Dry the mat in the dryer, or if the directions say not to put it in the dryer, hang it until it is totally dry.

7. Do not use fabric softener. It coats the fibers making the mat less absorbent and creating odor.

8. These mats must be washed at least once a week.

9. Remember to wash the floor well where the mat is placed. Mold can grow there too.

10. Hang the mat between uses

Warnings & Cautions: When buying a bath mat, buy one that is easily put in the washing machine. Foam or rubber backing does not wear well and can disintegrate in the washer and/or dryer.

