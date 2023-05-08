Springfield City Council to vote on Hotel of Terror’s future

The Springfield City Council will decide on the Hotel of Terror eminent domain debate Monday night.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will decide on the Hotel of Terror eminent domain debate Monday night. Thousands signed a petition to save the haunted attraction. The council will decide to repeal or put the ordinance to a special election.

If the council decides to call a special election, voters will head to the polls on August 8 and vote on this issue. The ballot would ask voters if the city should declare it necessary to obtain the property to construct and maintain the Main Street bridge. If voters choose yes, the city will continue to move forward with the eminent domain process. If voters choose no, then it will repeal the ordinance. That could be the only issue on the ballot.

“I did talk to the county clerk, Shane Schoeller, who is the election authority for Springfield,” said Springfield City Clerk Anita Cotter. “We are the only issue on the ballot as it stands right now. And the cost of that election would be about $250,000. They’ve had some increased costs on their end, which is a higher cost than what we would normally have.”

Mathis says that if there is a special election, he’s confident he has the public’s support.

“If they push it to the special election,” said Mathis. “I will stay in this building forever. I will never leave it, so that’s my plan.”

If the council votes to repeal the ordinance condemning the hotel, city leaders and Mathis will continue to negotiate until they reach an agreement.

Not only has there not been a case like this before in Springfield, there hasn’t been a case like this in the state of Missouri, which could bring change to eminent domain cases in the future.

The public is welcome to comment on this issue at Monday’s meeting. The Springfield City Council will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Historic City Hall.

