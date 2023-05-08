Springfield-Greene County Health Department offering free blood pressure screenings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a medical condition in which the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of the arteries is chronically elevated over an extended period. High blood pressure is diagnosed when the systolic blood pressure is at or greater than 130mmHg, or the diastolic blood pressure is at or greater than 80mmHG.

While blood pressure can rise and fall throughout the day, chronically elevated blood pressure can significantly negatively impact health outcomes.

Nearly half of the adults in the United States have high blood pressure, and of that 50 percent, only about 24 percent of those with the condition have it under control. High blood pressure is one of the significant risk factors for heart disease, the number one killer in Missouri, and is also the number one risk factor for stroke.

Approximately one in five adults who have high blood pressure are unaware, and it is often referred to as a “silent killer” because it usually has no symptoms until serious health problems develop. However, the condition is easily detected and can usually be controlled through certain lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, exercise, or medication.

As May is National High Blood Pressure Education Month, Springfield-Greene County Health Department would like to highlight the importance of blood pressure screenings as preventative care tools. Blood pressure tests are often done as a part of routine health checkups but should, at minimum, be checked at least once every two years, starting at age 20. However, those without access to primary care often face significant barriers to diagnosing and managing high blood pressure.

Through the Community Health Worker Initiative, Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer free blood pressure screenings to the community during May to bridge the gap in access to care. Because these screenings are not to be used as a diagnosis, individuals will also be assisted in accessing a primary care physician to interpret their results, along with additional referrals to lifestyle change programs or activities.

For more information on the dates and locations of blood pressure screenings or the Community Health Worker Initiative, please visit health.springfieldmo.gov/CHWi.

