Springfield HVAC professionals provide advice to beat the heat, keep your home comfortable

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures soar and the scorching summer days arrive, more people are reaching out for assistance with their air conditioners.

Trevor O’Bryan, a Larson’s Heating, Air, and Plumbing representative, describes the weekend as exceptionally busy, with above-average May temperatures hitting the Ozarks. Residents are relying on their AC units to find relief from the heat.

“We’ve been running nonstop service calls. If people are calling, we make sure to respond promptly,” says O’Bryan.

At Spencer HVAC Service, the phones have been ringing off the hook since the weekend, leading to long days for Daniel Spencer.

“It’s been rough due to the high demand right now,” Spencer says.

To address concerns before contacting the professionals, HVAC service technicians recommend performing a few checks if your house is struggling to stay cool.

“First, change your filters, even if they appear partially clean,” Spencer advises.

Regular maintenance and cleaning play a crucial role in maximizing your air conditioner’s efficiency.

“Don’t forget to check the batteries on your thermostats as well. It’s an important step,” O’Bryan adds.

The technicians also suggest ensuring that the circuit breakers aren’t tripped before contacting for professional assistance.

The age-old question arises: What is the ideal temperature to set your AC unit?

“I always tell everybody to set it at a comfortable level. As long as your system is working and keeping you comfortable, choose the temperature that suits you best,” O’Bryan says.

However, if you want to save money, Spencer shares a sweet spot.

“If you want to save a little money, set it at 75 degrees. But if you want optimal comfort, aim for 72 degrees.”

Lastly, it’s crucial to remember that it’s best to leave them to the professionals when it comes to repairs. Stay safe and let the experts handle any issues that may arise.

