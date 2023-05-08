Springfield Police give tips amidst dramatic increase in assault investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says it’s seen a dramatic increase in assault cases.

Based on this crime data the age group most impacted is 18-34 year-olds closely followed by 35-44-year-olds and it’s pretty evenly split between male and female victims.

Springfield Police say there are a few things you need to know to stay safe in a dangerous situation.

Springfield assault cases map (KY3)

“Number one thing is just to trust your gut instinct Be aware of your surroundings,” said LT. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department. “And if you’re ever in a location or a situation where just something doesn’t feel right, then just remove yourself from that situation.”

Candace Fruge lives in Springfield and owns property on the North side, she says her community is persevering in the face of increasing violence.

”We have a neighborhood watch,” said Fuge. “Most of us went to a training to learn what to do, ya know, to help keep our neighborhoods safe. So I’ve mostly just called 911 for yelling and screaming.”

SPD says many of the assault cases were between people who knew each other and many of the cases involved the illegal use of firearms, LT. Foos says to secure your firearms wherever you are.

”If you have unattended firearms, whether it’s inside your residence or inside a vehicle, make sure they’re locked into secured devices, a gun safe or a lockable device,” said Lt. Foos. “So that way, they don’t have an ease of access to somebody if they decide to burglarize your residence or break into your vehicle.”

SPD says if you have a security or doorbell camera at your home there is a form you can fill out o their website letting police know you have one. If there is a crime in your area, officers can call you to ask for your videos.

