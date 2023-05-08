Springfield Police give tips amidst dramatic increase in assault investigations

By Michael Hoffman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says it’s seen a dramatic increase in assault cases.

Based on this crime data the age group most impacted is 18-34 year-olds closely followed by 35-44-year-olds and it’s pretty evenly split between male and female victims.

Springfield Police say there are a few things you need to know to stay safe in a dangerous situation.

Springfield assault cases map
Springfield assault cases map(KY3)

“Number one thing is just to trust your gut instinct Be aware of your surroundings,” said LT. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department. “And if you’re ever in a location or a situation where just something doesn’t feel right, then just remove yourself from that situation.”

Candace Fruge lives in Springfield and owns property on the North side, she says her community is persevering in the face of increasing violence.

”We have a neighborhood watch,” said Fuge. “Most of us went to a training to learn what to do, ya know, to help keep our neighborhoods safe. So I’ve mostly just called 911 for yelling and screaming.”

SPD says many of the assault cases were between people who knew each other and many of the cases involved the illegal use of firearms, LT. Foos says to secure your firearms wherever you are.

”If you have unattended firearms, whether it’s inside your residence or inside a vehicle, make sure they’re locked into secured devices, a gun safe or a lockable device,” said Lt. Foos. “So that way, they don’t have an ease of access to somebody if they decide to burglarize your residence or break into your vehicle.”

SPD says if you have a security or doorbell camera at your home there is a form you can fill out o their website letting police know you have one. If there is a crime in your area, officers can call you to ask for your videos.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Elsie Carmack
UPDATE: Missing, endangered woman in Texas County, Mo. found SAFE
Fatal motorcycle crash
Springfield police identify man killed in motorcycle crash while trying to avoid hitting another car
Serenity Honors check presentation
10-year-old girl from the Ozarks receives massive check for her efforts to raise funds for veterans
A storm funnel cloud from Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
GALLERY: Photos from Saturday storms in northern Missouri

Latest News

Severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
DEA
St. Louis DEA announces 72 arrests, 1.3 million fentanyl pills seized in year-long operation targeting drug cartel networks
How to decide where to receive care with an uptick of urgent cares and clinics in Springfield
Springfield Whataburger
Whataburger opens its first location in Springfield, Mo.