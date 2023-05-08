Springfield police say only one person was arrested for a DWI during Cinco De Mayo saturation patrol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Only one person was arrested for a DWI during a saturation patrol on Cinco De Mayo in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the saturation patrol was in partnership with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and focused on arresting impaired drivers.

SPD shared the results of the saturation patrol:

63 vehicles stopped

1 DWI arrest

2 warrant arrests (1 felony, 1 misdemeanor)

52 citations

31 warnings

“Thank you to the community for keeping yourself and your neighbors safe on the road by utilizing ride-sharing services and designated drivers, and ultimately making the choice to not drive impaired,” SPD said on a Facebook post.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.