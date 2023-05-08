Whataburger opens its first location in Springfield, Mo.

Springfield Whataburger
Springfield Whataburger(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s first Whataburger location is now open.

The burger chain near Sunshine and West Bypass held its soft opening on Monday. The restaurant only opened the drive-thru. Curbside ordering and online orders will happen in the next few weeks. The dining room will open later in the summer.

Customers say they have been waiting for it to open for some time.

“I’ve been watching this being built all winter long,” said Sally Wade. “(I’m) anxious for it to open, and my daughter told me that it’d be open last night. She said it’s open today.”

This is the third Whataburger to open in the Springfield area. There are locations in Republic and Ozark. A fourth location will open soon on North Glenstone.

