Chiefs’ first-round pick, RB recovering from offseason surgeries

Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the...
Former Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah takes a selfie with fans during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Anudike-Uzomah was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs’ first-round pick and K-State alum Felix Anudike-Uzomah is limited in practice as he recovers from thumb surgery, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday.

The Lee’s Summit-native could be seen with tape around his right hand at rookie mini camp over the weekend.

“He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday,” Reid said. “We’ll just keep gradually bringing him back in.”

Reid said the surgery happened before the Chiefs’ pre-draft workout with prospects.

He adds he hopes to get Anudike-Uzomah back in time for Phase 3 of their offseason program, which begins May 22.

“We’re just kind of gradually bringing him back,” Reid said. “I mean, today he had his helmet on, did a little bit more. You’d hope maybe Phase 3, but you don’t know. We’ll just see how he feels.”

Reid confirmed running back Isiah Pacheco also underwent a pair of offseason surgeries to fix a broken hand and torn labrum.

“He’s making progress,” he said. “We’ll see how he does with it. I can’t even give you a timeline on him, but he is doing well. He goes through all the steps out there with Phase 2 and that-- just you can’t get him on that thing.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Springfield Whataburger
Whataburger opens its first location in Springfield, Mo.
Despite a weak front moving south of us, we'll stay unstable today. A few storms will develop...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storm threat continues
Troopers urge caution during holiday return travel
Firefighters say a culvert collapsed, not a sinkhole in Morgan County, Mo.
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Latest News

Chastity Peck from Clever, Mo. turned medical misfortune into a declaration of pride for her...
Clever, Mo. woman adorns prosthetic leg with show of support for KC Chiefs
KC safety Berry recovers from lymphoma, wins comeback award