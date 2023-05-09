City Council votes to repeal eminent domain of Hotel of Terror to take time for price negotiations

Springfield City Council will meet Monday night and one of the items on the agenda is a bill that will condemn the popular haunted house Hotel of Terror on Main Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council has decided on the Hotel of Terror eminent domain debate Monday night.

The Springfield City Council voted unanimously to approve the repeal of the eminent domain of Hotel of Terror. City leaders and the owner of Hotel of Terror will continue to negotiate until they reach an agreement.

The city wanted to acquire the building to fix the main street bridge and move forward with the Renew Jordan Creek Project. The Main Street Bridge is deteriorating. Large buses, emergency vehicles, and trucks can’t drive over it. City leaders say the bridge can’t be repaired until the building is removed.

Hotel of Terror has been used as a haunted house for 45 years.

