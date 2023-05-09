Deadly motorcycle crashes rising in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is on track to quadruple the number of deadly motorcycle crashes in 2023.

A deadly crash on May 5 makes five so far for 2023. In 2022, there were six for the entire year. SPD says it would love to go after every motorcyclist who breaks the law by speeding, but it can’t.

”The risk to the public is more important than catching someone on a traffic violation or speeding motorcycle,” said Chief of Police Paul Williams. “If you commit no other crime than speeding and driving recklessly, maybe us chasing them will increase the chances of a crash or an injury or a fatality. However, we work with highway patrol and the sheriff’s office, and we do Operation Safe Rides. We do those once a month, sporadically throughout the month, where we use the helicopter from highway patrol to follow those folks to document where they’re going and hopefully catch them.”

LT. Jeremy Anderson with Springfield Police says the initial training you get when you get your biker license just isn’t enough.

”The most important thing is for people to not just go through the motorcycle, get your license, go through as much training as you can,” said Lt. Anderson. “Like I said, I believe OTC offers a motorcycle training course. We do have a Share The Road course now that we offer once every three or four months.”

Anderson says it’s not only on the motorcyclists. He says it’s everyone’s responsibility.

“It’s not just watching for motorcycles. It’s watching for other vehicles as well,” said Lt Anderson. “The number one thing is slow down. You know, watch your speed. Watch for other people, be courteous if somebody wants to get over, slow down, and let them over. You don’t have to be in such a hurry. And the number one thing that I would tell people in a vehicle is to get rid of the distractions.”

SPD is holding another Share the Road Course on August 25.

