FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 11 p.m. It includes these counties:

  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the possibility of severe storms packing high winds, heavy rain, and large hail.

