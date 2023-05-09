First responders in the Ozarks warn about the dangers of fentanyl on Fentanyl Awareness Day

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - First Responders want everyone to know how deadly the drug can be on Fentanyl Awareness Day. Even as much as what can fit on the tip of a pen can be fatal.

“They’re putting it in ecstasy. They’re putting it in all the stuff the party drugs, right the stuff that young people like to use,“ said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County

Bryce Herkert with the Drug Enforcement Administration calls the drug poison.

”Simply because most folks that are taking it aren’t even aware, you know, they’re taking what they think may be a legitimate Xanax or oxy pill or something like that. And it’s got a lethal dose of fentanyl,” said Herkert.

He says other it’s being combined with other drugs.

”We’re seeing these pills that are that are laced with fentanyl, just that that tiny, tiny quantity within the fentanyl tablet,” said Herkert

It’s not just lethal for the person taking it. It is for anyone around it, including first responders.

”It’s just one of the things that we just have to become more and more prepared for because we’re seeing more and more of it, and it just requires additional education and training and the awareness of what we’re going to,“ said Deputy Chief Mark Amsinger with Mid County Fire Protection District.

