Jury finds Springfield teenager guilty in shooting death of another teenager in summer 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Springfield teenager guilty of murder in the death of another teenager in the summer of 2022.

Investigators accused Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls.

Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic Avenue. Police say Falls was shot in the head. He later died in the hospital. Investigators say they identified Brown as the shooter through nearby surveillance video.

Because Brown was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he was initially placed in juvenile custody. The jury also found Brown guilty of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charge.

A judge scheduled Brown’s sentencing for mid-June.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.