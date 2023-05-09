Jury finds Springfield teenager guilty in shooting death of another teenager in summer 2022

(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Springfield teenager guilty of murder in the death of another teenager in the summer of 2022.

Investigators accused Keymond Brown, 18, in the shooting death of Jaiden Falls.

Investigators say Brown shot Falls on July 30 near a convenience store on South Scenic Avenue. Police say Falls was shot in the head. He later died in the hospital. Investigators say they identified Brown as the shooter through nearby surveillance video.

Because Brown was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he was initially placed in juvenile custody. The jury also found Brown guilty of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charge.

A judge scheduled Brown’s sentencing for mid-June.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Whataburger
Whataburger opens its location in Springfield, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Despite a weak front moving south of us, we'll stay unstable today. A few storms will develop...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storm threat continues
Troopers urge caution during holiday return travel
Firefighters say a culvert collapsed, not a sinkhole in Morgan County, Mo.
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Latest News

Dallas County School District
Officers give all-clear after threat made against Dallas County School District, city of Buffalo, Mo.
Officers give all-clear after threat made against Dallas County School District, city of Buffalo, Mo.
FILE - Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn talks at a new conference following his teams win over...
Arkansas is ailing but feeling good about move to top of SEC
Springfield doctors discuss stroke risk and awareness