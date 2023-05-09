Local ways to celebrate Mother’s Day

Must-have mother's day gifts
Must-have mother's day gifts(Hawaii Bread Co. and MoxiebrandHi)
By Anna Johnson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are a lot of local options for celebrating Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14th.

Barne’s and Noble is offering their suggestions for books and gifts that mom will love.

Check out some of the top gifts from Nordstrom’s.

Send mom and Edible Arrangement.

Pick up fresh flowers or unique jewelry from local retailers.

Take a day trip or overnight trip to Eureka Springs, Osage Beach, Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis or other destinations.

Local options in Springfield and surrounding area include:

Listen to live music in the park at Gigs In The Garden

Enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch

Make time for tea at Spring Creek Tea Room, Ms. Gilmore’s, Tea Bar & Bites, Beth’s Bake Shop and Tea Room, Travellers House or SocieTea

Pick up a special tea blend at Chabom Tea and Spices

Pour a custom candle with Heirloom Candle Bar

Book mom for a DIY workshop at AR Workshop Springfield

Paint pottery for mom including a coffee mug, trinket dish or vanity organizer. Pottery typically take s 2 weeks to get back. Or, you could could take mom out to paint pottery herself. Local shops include Artistree, Firehouse Pottery, Springfield Pottery, Art Zone, Village Pottery Cafe

Take a pottery class at at Creava Studio or Ozark Pottery Studio

Plan a wine and paint date at Painting With A Twist

Go for a walk in a park

Take mom on the Coffee Trail Tour

Check out local flea markets and antique shops

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Springfield Whataburger
Whataburger opens its first location in Springfield, Mo.
Severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds are possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight
Troopers urge caution during holiday return travel
MSHP Troopers on scene of sinkhole in Morgan County
Livestock die at Bolivar salebarn.
Animals die at Bolivar, Mo., sale barn from the intense heat

Latest News

Every 40 seconds, someone in the united states suffers from a stroke.
Springfield doctors discuss stroke risk and awareness
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man
Broadway and Mt Vernon
Busy Springfield intersection to close for traffic improvement project
Busy Springfield intersection to close for traffic improvement project
Busy Springfield intersection to close for traffic improvement project