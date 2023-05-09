Local ways to celebrate Mother’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are a lot of local options for celebrating Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14th.

Barne’s and Noble is offering their suggestions for books and gifts that mom will love.

Check out some of the top gifts from Nordstrom’s.

Send mom and Edible Arrangement.

Pick up fresh flowers or unique jewelry from local retailers.

Take a day trip or overnight trip to Eureka Springs, Osage Beach, Cape Girardeau, Kansas City, St. Louis or other destinations.

Local options in Springfield and surrounding area include:

Listen to live music in the park at Gigs In The Garden

Enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch

Make time for tea at Spring Creek Tea Room, Ms. Gilmore’s, Tea Bar & Bites, Beth’s Bake Shop and Tea Room, Travellers House or SocieTea

Pick up a special tea blend at Chabom Tea and Spices

Pour a custom candle with Heirloom Candle Bar

Book mom for a DIY workshop at AR Workshop Springfield

Paint pottery for mom including a coffee mug, trinket dish or vanity organizer. Pottery typically take s 2 weeks to get back. Or, you could could take mom out to paint pottery herself. Local shops include Artistree, Firehouse Pottery, Springfield Pottery, Art Zone, Village Pottery Cafe

Take a pottery class at at Creava Studio or Ozark Pottery Studio

Plan a wine and paint date at Painting With A Twist

Go for a walk in a park

Take mom on the Coffee Trail Tour

Check out local flea markets and antique shops

