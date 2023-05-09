Missing Kansas man found dead; Authorities arrest 2 in Taney County

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The body of missing Kansas man Dakota Patton has been discovered, leading to the arrest of two suspects in Taney County.

Authorities arrested Clint Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. They face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The arrest of Nibarger unfolded on Monday night around 6:30 p.m. Police in Hollister, with the assistance of Taney County Sheriff’s deputies, executed a meticulously planned operation surrounding the house where Nibarger was located. Residents in the vicinity were asked to stay indoors during the operation.

Eyewitness Robin Copman, who was grilling in her backyard at the time, recounted the moment when a member of the SWAT team turned the corner of her home.

“All of a sudden, this guy dressed like an army guy came around the corner and said, ‘folks, I need you to go inside,’” she says.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Response Team assisted the effort involving the Hollister Police Department and Labette County Sheriffs.

“They had set up a perimeter without the subject knowing they were there, and he came out to see why there was a dog in the yard barking. So they came out to see what the dog was barking at, and they were able to take him into custody without any further incident,” Sheriff Brad Daniels says.

In addition to Nibarger, Kimberly J. Thomas, a 47-year-old resident of Parsons, Kansas, was also arrested in connection with Dakota Patton’s murder. Sheriff Daniels says that his team occasionally deals with similar situations involving individuals in hiding.

“Because of Branson being what it is, there’s a lot of tourist population. A lot of people come and go, so folks can come in and be unnoticed,” he says.

