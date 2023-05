MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - MSHP Troopers and MoDOT are on the scene of a sinkhole on Highway 5 and Valley Road in Morgan County.

The northbound lane is shut down at this time. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PWqHBxkgXZ — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) May 8, 2023

MoDOT has covered the sinkhole with a steel plate.

