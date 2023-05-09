Officers give all-clear after threat made against Dallas County School District, city of Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a threat to the Dallas County School District and the city of Buffalo.

The latest threat happened on Tuesday morning. School administrators placed the district in a soft lockdown. Officers searched the buildings and gave an all-clear.

This is the second threat against the school district in the last two weeks.

