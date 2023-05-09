Officers give all-clear after threat made against Dallas County School District, city of Buffalo, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a threat to the Dallas County School District and the city of Buffalo.

The latest threat happened on Tuesday morning. School administrators placed the district in a soft lockdown. Officers searched the buildings and gave an all-clear.

This is the second threat against the school district in the last two weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Whataburger
Whataburger opens its location in Springfield, Mo.
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Despite a weak front moving south of us, we'll stay unstable today. A few storms will develop...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storm threat continues
Troopers urge caution during holiday return travel
Firefighters say a culvert collapsed, not a sinkhole in Morgan County, Mo.
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Latest News

Jury finds Springfield teenager guilty in shooting death of another teenager in summer 2022
Officers give all-clear after threat made against Dallas County School District, city of Buffalo, Mo.
FILE - Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn talks at a new conference following his teams win over...
Arkansas is ailing but feeling good about move to top of SEC
Springfield doctors discuss stroke risk and awareness