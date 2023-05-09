PICTURES: KY3 Weather Tour stops in Marshfield, Mo.
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Tuesday, the KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Marshfield.
The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in a weather school class, including some fiery experiments.
Watch for more KY3 Weather Tour stops in the fall.
