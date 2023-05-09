Prosecutors charge man for stabbing outside Springfield restaurant

Shane Duval/Greene County Jail
Shane Duval/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged a man for a stabbing incident outside a Springfield restaurant.

Shane Duval faces several charges, including first-degree assault.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Purple Burrito at 1700 South Campbell around 6 p.m. on April 26. Police located the victim at the scene. Officers said Duval left the location of the crime. Investigators say the two had an altercation inside the restaurant, leading to the stabbing.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Many customers inside the restaurant became witnesses for the police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Springfield Whataburger
Whataburger opens its location in Springfield, Mo.
Another round of strong to severe t-storms this afternoon & evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storm threat continues
Troopers urge caution during holiday return travel
Firefighters say a culvert collapsed, not a sinkhole in Morgan County, Mo.
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Latest News

Another round of strong to severe t-storms this afternoon & evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storm threat continues
Another round of strong to severe t-storms this afternoon & evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More storm chances lining up for us
FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
On Your Side: File your claim in $725 mil Facebook settlement
OZARKS HEARTLAND REPUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL AGRICULTURE
OZARKS HEARTLAND REPUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL AGRICULTURE