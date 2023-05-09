Prosecutors charge man for stabbing outside Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged a man for a stabbing incident outside a Springfield restaurant.

Shane Duval faces several charges, including first-degree assault.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Purple Burrito at 1700 South Campbell around 6 p.m. on April 26. Police located the victim at the scene. Officers said Duval left the location of the crime. Investigators say the two had an altercation inside the restaurant, leading to the stabbing.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Many customers inside the restaurant became witnesses for the police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.