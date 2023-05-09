Shannon County emergency crews respond to challenging crash; driver injured

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries after a crash into thick brush on Tuesday in Shannon County.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 19 north of Eminence.

Investigators say the driver veered off the side of the road, hitting an embankment about 30 feet below the road. Another driver witnessed the crash, assisting emergency crews to find the vehicle. Emergency crews had to access the vehicle from the back of the truck. EMTs and paramedics used a rope line to get a basket stretcher to the victim.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to a St. Louis hospital, where the patient was stabilized.

