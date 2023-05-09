Shannon County emergency crews respond to challenging crash; driver injured

Courtesy: Shannon County First Responders
Courtesy: Shannon County First Responders(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMINENCE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries after a crash into thick brush on Tuesday in Shannon County.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 19 north of Eminence.

Investigators say the driver veered off the side of the road, hitting an embankment about 30 feet below the road. Another driver witnessed the crash, assisting emergency crews to find the vehicle. Emergency crews had to access the vehicle from the back of the truck. EMTs and paramedics used a rope line to get a basket stretcher to the victim.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to a St. Louis hospital, where the patient was stabilized.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Springfield Whataburger
Whataburger opens its location in Springfield, Mo.
Another round of strong to severe t-storms this afternoon & evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The storm threat continues
Troopers urge caution during holiday return travel
Firefighters say a culvert collapsed, not a sinkhole in Morgan County, Mo.
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Latest News

Lake of the Ozarks law enforcement remind of the dangers of fentanyl
Missouri lawmakers pass money for several Springfield projects
FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
On Your Side: File your claim in $725 mil Facebook settlement
On Your Side: File your claim in $725 mil Facebook settlement