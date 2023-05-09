Springfield doctors discuss stroke risk and awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States suffers from a stroke. One-third of Americans suffer from one condition that puts them at a higher risk.

Some of the factors that could increase your risk for a stroke are a poor diet, smoking, and high blood pressure. By taking control of your lifestyle, you can drastically lower your chances of suffering a stroke.

First, do some kind of activity daily. The Centers for Disease Control recommends at least 30 minutes of exercise, like walking every day.

Second, watch what you eat. Choose foods with low sodium and fats high in fiber to lower your cholesterol.

Finally, don’t smoke and limit alcohol. Both of these habits can increase blood pressure putting you at a higher risk.

If you think someone is having a stroke, remember to think FAST to recognize the symptoms.

B-Ballance issues

E-Eye sight change

F-Face drooping

A-Arm weakness

S-Slurred speech

T-Time to call 911

Every year nearly 800,000 people suffer from a stroke. About 25% of those people will suffer a second stroke later in life. Most of these strokes occur because a clot stops blood flow to the brain, which can be prevented. If your loved one has suffered one stroke, you can take steps to stop a second one from occurring.

First, talk with the doctor about the type and cause of the stroke.

Next, develop a treatment plan with the doctor. This could include medication and lifestyle changes like quitting smoking or becoming more active.

Finally, you can work with your doctor to control other risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes.

“The biggest thing is knowing the signs and symptoms,” said CoxHealth Stroke Center Manager Sarah Woolford. “Once you are discharged from the hospital, it can be a really scary time. So realizing what those signs and symptoms could be, and then just getting immediate help if you notice any of those signs and symptoms and again, just ensuring that the patient’s taking medication as prescribed, following up as prescribed, or as recommended doing therapy, just trying to do all that they can to help prevent a second stroke.”

For more information on stroke prevention and awareness, CLICK HERE.

