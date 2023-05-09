Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Monday in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Monday morning authorities in Kansas found the body of 23-year-old Dakota Patton in a field in rural Neosho County, Kansas.

Patton had been listed as missing with foul play suspected since April 25.

According to the news release, Patton died from a gunshot wound. Authorities then issued arrest warrants for two suspects, 32-year-old Clint Nibarger of Parsons and 47-year-old Kimberly Thomas, also from Parsons.

According to a news release from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Nibarger was arrested Monday evening in Hollister, and Thomas was arrested following a traffic stop by the Branson Police Department.

The arrest warrants were for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held in the Taney County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

